Here's what's open and closed in Calgary this Labour Day long weekend

The Labour Day long weekend is right around the corner, and we’ve got a list of what’s open and closed at some of the top spots in Calgary.

Keep these hours in mind while planning your long weekend activities or errands!

Parks and other attractions

The Inglewood Bird Sanctuary and the Ralph Klein Park Environmental Education Centre will be closed on Monday.

Other major city attractions will still be open to the public. If you haven’t made your weekend plans yet, consider checking out Heritage Park, the Calgary Zoo, Telus Spark, or the Hangar Flight Museum, which are all open for their regular working hours!

Calgary Public Library

The Calgary Public Library will be operating under its standard weekend hours on Saturday and Sunday, but all locations will be closed for Labour Day on Monday. If you’re hoping to spend the long weekend relaxing with a new read, you’ll want to stop by between 9 am and 5 pm on Saturday or 12 to 5 pm on Sunday.

Leisure Centres

YMCAs across the city have different policies around statutory holidays. If you frequent the Shawnessy location, you’ll have to choose a different YMCA on Monday because it will be closed all day, but there are many other locations around the city to choose from. Remington and Saddletowne will operate on their weekend hours, and others like Seton will be open on Monday from 7 am to 8 pm.

Southland Leisure Centre will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 7 am until 6 pm and 11 am to 5 pm on Monday.

Village Square Leisure Centre will be open from 8 am until 6 pm on the weekend and from 11 am to 5 pm on Monday.

Shouldice Aquatic Centre will be closed Saturday through Monday.

Be sure to check for the hours of your local leisure c;ntre, they differ, and many of them will be closed on Monday.

Post Offices

Canada Post will be closed on the holiday Monday.

Malls

Chinook Mall (open 10 am to 6 pm on Monday, August 7)

Market Mall (open 10 am to 6 pm on Monday, August 7)

Southcentre Mall (open 11 am to 6 pm)

The CORE Shopping Centre (noon to 5 pm)

City of Calgary

The holiday weekend will bring some changes to the City of Calgary services.

If you’re driving to any events this weekend, you’ll be happy to hear no payment is required for on-street parking on Labour Day! Weekend rates will be in effect at Calgary Parking parkades and surface lots.

Trains will also operate as usual throughout the weekend but switch to Sunday hours on Monday. For more information on train schedules, click here. The Red Line will be closed for maintenance and repair work between Chinook and City Hall Stations from September 3 to 5, but there will be a shuttle bus in place of the train.

The Contact Centre and Impound Lot will be closed on Monday.

Landfills will be open most days except for the Shepard location on Monday. You can find more detailed hours here.