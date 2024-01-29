7 Calgary food events happening this week: January 29 to February 4
January is finally drawing to a close, but there’s no sign of the Calgary food events slowing down.
It’s a busy week with a huge festival of hot chocolate set to kick off this week and Lunar New Year celebrations getting underway.
If you’re looking to fill up your calendar with all kinds of foodie fun, here are some of the best food events to check out in Calgary this week.
YYC Hot Chocolate Fest
YYC Hot Chocolate Fest kicks off this week, so it’s time to start planning out your stops of choice. Over 100 different vendors across the city are whipping up some incredible hot chocolate creations over the month of February.
When: From February 1 to 29, 2024
Where: Various locations across Calgary
Celebrate the Lunar New Year at The District
Embrace the year of the dragon at this lively market. There’ll be plenty of Lunar New Year food and drink specials as well as live entertainment and artisan vendors.
When: February 3, 2024
Where: The District at Beltline – 227 11th Avenue SW, Calgary
Party in style at a drag brunch
Weekends are made for brunch, so why not party at this drag brunch hosted by Calgary icon Farrah Nuff and a host of talented drag performers? You’ll be able to grab food and get your hands on some happy hour cocktails while enjoying the show.
When: February 4, 2024
Where: Free House Craft Beer Hall — 1153 Kensington Crescent NW, Calgary
Price: $11.62 per person; buy tickets here
The Wildest Brunch
Take your brunch plans to new heights by checking out The Wilde’s brunch concept. You’ll be able to select from dozens of delicious options, from fresh-shucked oysters, Wagyu brisket, charcuterie, and pastries.
There’s also a risotto bar, a Benny bar, and a dessert station serving up fresh Crepes Suzette.
When: Every Sunday
Where: The Dorian – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: From $95 per person
Enjoy happy hour with some live music
Get your hands on some happy hour food and drink specials at the legendary YYC music venue, The King Eddy. Happy hour will be accompanied by classic funk and R&B tunes from Alberta trio ADEQUATE!
When: February 2, 2024
Where: The King Eddy – 438 9th Avenue SE, Calgary
Okotoks Food Tour
If you want to escape the city, you can explore Okotoks’ food scene on this tour. Throughout the tour, you’ll hit up some of downtown Okotoks’ best coffee shops, snacks, and light eating options while learning all about the businesses. You definitely won’t leave hungry.
When: Every Saturday
Where: Okotoks Towne Plaza
Price: $85.88 per person; buy tickets here
Enjoy a breakfast buffet
Help yourself to heapings of delicious breakfast fare from buttermilk pancakes and waffles, eggs florentine, charcuterie, and cinnamon bun bread pudding at this unique brunch experience in Heritage Park’s Wainwright Hotel.
When: Every Sunday
Where: The Wainwright Hotel – Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary
Price: $33 per person