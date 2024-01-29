7 Calgary food events happening this week: January 29 to February 4

January is finally drawing to a close, but there’s no sign of the Calgary food events slowing down.

It’s a busy week with a huge festival of hot chocolate set to kick off this week and Lunar New Year celebrations getting underway.

If you’re looking to fill up your calendar with all kinds of foodie fun, here are some of the best food events to check out in Calgary this week.

YYC Hot Chocolate Fest kicks off this week, so it’s time to start planning out your stops of choice. Over 100 different vendors across the city are whipping up some incredible hot chocolate creations over the month of February.

When: From February 1 to 29, 2024

Where: Various locations across Calgary

Celebrate the Lunar New Year at The District

Embrace the year of the dragon at this lively market. There’ll be plenty of Lunar New Year food and drink specials as well as live entertainment and artisan vendors.

When: February 3, 2024

Where: The District at Beltline – 227 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Party in style at a drag brunch

Weekends are made for brunch, so why not party at this drag brunch hosted by Calgary icon Farrah Nuff and a host of talented drag performers? You’ll be able to grab food and get your hands on some happy hour cocktails while enjoying the show.

When: February 4, 2024

Where: Free House Craft Beer Hall — 1153 Kensington Crescent NW, Calgary

Price: $11.62 per person; buy tickets here

Take your brunch plans to new heights by checking out The Wilde’s brunch concept. You’ll be able to select from dozens of delicious options, from fresh-shucked oysters, Wagyu brisket, charcuterie, and pastries.

There’s also a risotto bar, a Benny bar, and a dessert station serving up fresh Crepes Suzette.

When: Every Sunday

Where: The Dorian – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: From $95 per person

Get your hands on some happy hour food and drink specials at the legendary YYC music venue, The King Eddy. Happy hour will be accompanied by classic funk and R&B tunes from Alberta trio ADEQUATE!

When: February 2, 2024

Where: The King Eddy – 438 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Okotoks Food Tour

If you want to escape the city, you can explore Okotoks’ food scene on this tour. Throughout the tour, you’ll hit up some of downtown Okotoks’ best coffee shops, snacks, and light eating options while learning all about the businesses. You definitely won’t leave hungry.

When: Every Saturday

Where: Okotoks Towne Plaza

Price: $85.88 per person; buy tickets here

Help yourself to heapings of delicious breakfast fare from buttermilk pancakes and waffles, eggs florentine, charcuterie, and cinnamon bun bread pudding at this unique brunch experience in Heritage Park’s Wainwright Hotel.

When: Every Sunday

Where: The Wainwright Hotel – Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary

Price: $33 per person