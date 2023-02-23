La Poutine Week Calgary kicked off for another year in February, running from February 1 to 14, and cities across Canada enjoyed some seriously cheesy, gravy-coated deliciousness.

The annual celebration of all things fries, cheese, and gravy was a friendly competition that aimed to spread more poutine joy by raising money for multiple charities.

Every year, this festival is a great way to try out some local spots while also supporting worthwhile causes.

Like every year, people vote on their favourites from so many amazing twists on the classic and YYC… the results are in!

These are the poutine creations in Calgary that made the top three during the two-week-long poutine festival:

First place: Southland Yard’s Spicy Cheeseburger Poutine

Southland Yard’s Spicy Cheeseburger Poutine Second place: Blowers & Grafton’s Fried Chicken and Waffle Poutine

Blowers & Grafton’s Fried Chicken and Waffle Poutine Third place: Fox on 6th’s Butter Chicken Poutine

For a full list of all of the winners across Canada, visit the event’s website here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Poutine Week (@lapoutineweek)

La Poutine Week Calgary

When: February 1 to 14, 2023

Where: Various locations across Calgary

Instagram