If you’re on a New Year’s diet, you might want to look away because La Poutine Week Calgary is back and some of the dishes are seriously monstrous.

The 11th edition of La Poutine Week returned to Calgary on February 1 and will stick around until February 14. It’s almost over, but there’s still time to try some of these cheesy creations.

The nationwide festival allows a variety of local restaurants to create their own signature poutine dish, vying to become the citywide champion as voted by restaurant patrons.

Some spots stick to slight variations of the classic trifecta, while others veer off the traditional poutine path and create some behemoth dishes.

Here are some of the wildest poutine dishes at this year’s La Poutine Week Calgary.

Picane Poutine at Flavours of Poutine

Using fresh hand-cut fries and squeaky cheese curds, this spicy poutine is made with green peppers, smoked beef brisket, crispy smoky bacon bits, and of course, gravy.

Fried Chicken and Waffle Poutine at Blowers & Grafton

This Halifax-inspired spot has made a poutine inspired by the American South (but with a Canadian spin). This thing comes topped with a deep-fried Belgium waffle glazed with spicy maple syrup and fried chicken fingers. Obviously, there are also house-cut fries, cheese curds, and chicken gravy.

Bistek Steak Poutine at Amihan Grill & Bakeshop

This recipe was based on the team’s grandma who had a classic Filipino recipe — they just turned it into a poutine. The golden fries are topped with beef bistek bites, bistek gravy, fresh onion, cheese curds, and crispy onion tanglers.

Spicy Cheeseburger Poutine at Southland Yard

Using Alberta Beef coated in a Valentina secret burger sauce, this monster poutine also has cheese sauce, pan gravy, shredded lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and dill pickles. It’s not your average cheeseburger or poutine recipe.

Pulled Pork Poutine at Big Smoke Burger

This BBQ-inspired pulled pork poutine comes in two sizes, built with chipotle sauce, Smokey BBQ Sauce, and green onions sprinkled on top.

Buffalo Chicken Curly Fry Poutine at Wok Box

Crispy chicken in buffalo sauce, Canadian cheese curds, hot gravy, green onions, and a tangy ranch drizzle… You had us at curly fries.

With files from Al Sciola