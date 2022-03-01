La Mano, a very popular shop in Calgary known for making outstanding pasta from scratch, has a fun and delicious monthly pasta club.

So what’s included?

Every month there will be a chef’s feature pasta dish for two people, complete with a sauce and garnishes. You will also receive a second fresh pasta to cook later, along with the recipe to try at home.

The pasta at La Mano is made from scratch in-house, and the ingredients have all been prepared so that cooking it at home is as easy as possible.

A few of the pasta dishes we’ve seen La Mano include in the Pasta Club have been a truffled veal mezzanine with Romano sauce, a rigatoni vodka and burrata dish, and a kuri squash cappelletti with an onion and leek soubise.

Just a handful of the chefs that have helped create these Pasta Club dishes include Chef Kayle Burns of Una Pizza and Wine, Chef Dave Bohati from Hawthorn Dining Room, and Chef Peiyu Yeh who is the sous chef at La Mano’s First Street Market location.

Peiyu created an incredibly unique and tasty oolong-infused pappardelle and Taiwanese ragu made with beef and pork.

If you’re someone that prefers to pair their pasta with a delicious bottle of wine, then you’re in luck. There’s also a Pasta and Wine Club which includes a perfect wine pairing with the one-of-a-kind dish.

Pickup is only $30 and the extremely convenient delivery option is $36. Delivery is currently available in Calgary, Edmonton, Chestermere, and Airdrie.

One membership typically feeds one to two people, and two memberships feed three to four people.

La Mano – Pasta Wine Club

Address: 342 15th Avenue SW #101, Calgary

