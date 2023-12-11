Cheap Eats: Paros Real Greek

Paros Real Greek is a Mediterranean treasure that beautifully encapsulates the rich tapestry of Greek cuisine.

This spot has redefined the fast-food experience, infusing it with the sophistication of fine dining while preserving the essence of Greek authenticity.

The result is a culinary haven that offers the best of both worlds: wholesome, flavourful, and genuine Greek dishes served in a relaxed, modern ambiance that accommodates both leisurely dining and on-the-go meals. All of which is tied together with to-die-for pricing.

They have three Calgary locations in Mahogany: the Beltline, Royal Oak Park, and

We stopped by the Beltline location on a quiet Monday evening.

During our visit, we indulged in the grilled vegetables for $5.75, a half-serve of the Paros salad for $6.35, the chicken gyro wrap for $10.95, and the lamb gyro wrap for $12.70.

The brilliance of Paros Greek’s offerings shone through with every bite. The vegetables were a medley of textures and flavours, perfectly capturing the essence of Greek freshness.

The Paros salad was vibrant and robust, complementing the Mediterranean palate.

And oh boy — those gyros wraps. We’re drooling just at the thought of them.

The chicken gyro wrap and roast lamb gyro wrap were nothing short of masterpieces. Filled with a combination of fries, tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki, all on soft pita bread. These wraps were a testament to the thoughtful craftsmanship. Each bite was a harmonious blend of textures and tastes, transporting us to the sun-soaked landscapes of Greece.

At the heart of Paros Real Greek is a commitment to quality ingredients and time-honoured recipes. This is evident as you take that first bite and smell the first scent of gyro meat, rotating gently in the corner of the kitchen.

The emphasis on freshness is paramount, with a pledge to use only locally sourced ingredients, except for a select few Greek spices, cheeses, and olives imported directly from Greece. This dedication to using unprocessed, non-frozen components adds a distinctive touch to every dish.

Let’s quickly take a look back on their journey so far, spanning 25 years! It all began with the inception of the first-generation Greek restaurant named Paros in Calgary’s downtown core. Inspired by the triumph of their traditional roots, Paros Real Greek was born—a modern concept that seamlessly blends authentic Greek recipes with contemporary flair.

In a world where authenticity often takes a back seat, Paros Real Greek is a beacon of true Hellenic flavours at an approachable price point.

Whether you choose to savour your meal at a leisurely pace or opt for a quick, flavourful escape, Paros Real Greek is a journey into the heart of Greece’s gastronomic legacy that you won’t want to miss.

Paros Real Greek

Address: 8650 112 Avenue NW, Calgary

Phone: 403-547-7040

Address: 1436 8 Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-453-1039

Address: 1810-80 Mahogany Road SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-395-0095