Kim's Katsu: New location near Calgary opening soon
Kim’s Katsu, a very popular Japanese tonkatsu restaurant, is opening a new location very soon in the Calgary area.
There are currently two locations in Calgary. One is in Kensington at 314 10th Street NW, and the other is at 2826 Morley Trail NW, on Banff Trail.
The new spot will be opening very soon in Cochrane, which can be as short as a 15 minute drive, depending on where you live in YYC.
Serving up homestyle katsu dishes and Japanese side dishes, this is an exciting food announcement.
Tonkatsu, a breaded, deep-fried Japanese dish, is the specialty here.
So many katsu options, including chicken, pork, cheese, prawns, and many more can be found on the menu.
There’s also a huge assortment of curry, donburry, teriyaki, udon, and appetizers to snack on and try.
Ebi curry, tempura udon, and teriyaki beef are a few favourites from the list, while the crispy dumplings, takoyaki, and the chicken karaage are a handful of the many must-order appetizers.
Get excited Cochrane! This is a must-check out food spot, and a great grab-and-go on the way to or from the mountains.
Stay tuned for more details and announcements regarding the grand opening.
Kim’s Katsu Cochrane
Address: 416 1st Street W, Cochrane