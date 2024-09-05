Attention whisky aficionados! This month, Calgary will host a whole weekend celebrating some of the world’s finest whiskies.

Kensington Wine Market is hosting its very first Rare & Old Whisky Weekend on September 20 and 21, where Calgarians will have the opportunity to sample some of the rarest tipples around.

The store will host several events for whisky lovers over the weekend, including a la carte master classes led by industry experts. During these classes, participants can try six to seven samples.

The main event is the Rare & Old Whisky Festival on Friday, September 20. Attendees will be able to sample 36 whiskies, each aged between 30 and 48 years.

Some of the rare bottlings on offer have been valued at more than $15,000, and notable bottles include Glenfarclas 50 Year and the 65-year-old Gordon & MacPhail Glen Grant 1958: Mr. George Legacy 4.

Festival attendees will also get a cut crystal glass to take home and gourmet bites to compliment the whisky samples.

There will also be a Gordon & MacPhail Closed Distilleries Grand Tasting, where attendees can sample bottles from the Recollections series. The bottles have a collective age of 300 years and retail for more than $30,000.

This is an event you won’t want to miss if you want to sample these incredible special sips.

Rare & Old Whisky Festival

When: September 20 and 21, 2024

Where: Kensington Wine Market – 1257 Kensington Road NW, Calgary

Price: Events start from $100; buy tickets here