9 Calgary food events happening this week: November 27 to December 3

The holidays are right around the corner and with that, Calgary is bursting with spectacular festive food events to enjoy.

With so many holiday-themed pop-up bars, baking classes, and more, you can pack out your calendar with only the sparkliest of events.

So if you’re looking to get in the spirit, here are the best Calgary food events to check out this week.

Make the perfect panettone

The holiday season is all about indulging in sweet treats and you can step it up a notch by learning to make your own panettone. Not only will you get a hands-on baking lesson, but you’ll also get some Christmassy beverages and Italian snacks to enjoy, as well as a panettone to take home.

When: December 2, 2023

Where: Lina’s Italian Piazza — 1023 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: $70.56 per person; buy tickets here

Wine and cheese tasting

Is there a more classic combination than cheese and wine? We think not. A sommelier will guide you through some delicious wine and cheese pairings so you can impress your family with your knowledge.

When: December 1, 2023

Where: Rocky Mountain Wine, Spirits & Beer — 225 58th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: $50.79 per person; buy tickets here

Check out the new and improved Village Ice Cream

Village Ice Cream in Britannia Plaza has been undergoing some renovations but it’s set to reopen with a brand-new look. Join the Village team for a big opening party with delicious ice cream and prizes to be won.

When: December 2, 2023

Where: 820 49th Avenue SW, Calgary

Enjoy a festive cocktail or two

The holidays are fast approaching, so why not make the most of it? Miracle on 1st Street is back at popular cocktail bar Proof, which has been transformed into a kitschy holiday dream with tons of festive cocktails to enjoy.

When: From November 15, 2023

Where: Proof — 1302 1st Street SW, Calgary

The Wildest Brunch

Take your brunch plans to new heights by checking out The Wilde’s brunch concept. You’ll be able to select from dozens of delicious options from fresh-shucked oysters, wagyu brisket, charcuterie and pastries.

There’s also a risotto bar, a Benny bar and a dessert station serving up fresh Crepes Suzette.

When: Every Sunday until December 17, 2023

Where: The Dorian – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: From $95 per person

Grab a drink at the Home Alone house

Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals!

Eighty-Eight Brewing Company is bringing back a festive favourite with the return of its Home Alone-themed decorations at its taproom.

There’ll be a scavenger hunt, and Portland Street Pizza will be transforming into Little Nero’s.

When: From November 21, 2023

Where: Eighty-Eight Brewing Company — #1070 – 2600 Portland Street SE, Calgary

Okotoks Food Tour

If you want to escape the city, you can explore Okotoks’ food scene on this tour. Throughout the tour, you’ll hit up some of downtown Okotoks’ best coffee shops, snacks and light eating options while learning all about the businesses. You definitely won’t leave hungry.

When: Every Saturday in November

Where: Okotoks Towne Plaza

Price: From $85.88 per person; buy tickets here

Have a truly tropical night out

If you’re looking for some holiday cocktails with a tropical twist, Sippin’ Santa is the event for you. Sip on some festive favourites from hot buttered rum to peppermint daiquiris.

When: From November 16, 2023

Where: Ricardo’s Hideaway — 1530 5th Street SW, Calgary

Become a pro at latte art

If you’re fed up with making subpar latte art for your morning coffee, you might just want to check out this 90-minute class. You’ll become a pro at steaming milk and you’ll get to try out making some pretty patterns to impress your friends.

When: December 2, 2023

Where: 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

Price: $99.75 per person; buy tickets here