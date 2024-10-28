The legend of Calgary Flames’ forward Justin Kirkland is continuing to grow bigger every day and one fan took it to another level.

After fighting for and winning a spot on the Flames’ NHL roster out of training camp, the 28-year-old Kirkland has become a bit of a fan-favourite among the Calgary faithful. His long journey to becoming an NHL regular and his decent start to the season has fans excited about the bottom-six forward.

That excitement has manifested in fans giving him the unique nickname “Costco”, which is a reference to his last name being a popular brand carried in the warehouse store. Kirkland’s family bought into the nickname at a recent game.

One fan was even caught wearing a custom-made Flames third jersey with the name “Costco” stitched on the back of Kirkland’s #58 jersey. Madison, Kirkland’s wife, took to social media to offer that fan a reward for such an awesome jersey.

“Let’s find this man,” Madison posted. “I’ll give him my two tickets to the next home game.”

🔥Let’s find this man!.. I’ll give him my two tickets to the next home game🥰❤️‍🔥🔥 https://t.co/Fp17DPatY1 — Madison Kirkland (@madisonkirkland) October 27, 2024

It’s certainly a unique jersey, and the fan in question must have gotten it rather recently. If we want to be picky, there is one small issue with it: It appears to be an Adidas jersey, not the Fanatics-branded ones that the Flames currently employ.

In the grand scheme of things, that is hardly an issue. Fans saw Madison’s call to action and loved it.

That’s really cool of you! 🙏🙏🙏 — Hockey Barn Review (@hockeybarn_) October 27, 2024

They need to sell Flames Hoodies at Costco with his number on the hood. Total marketing opportunity — Jeremy Dreise (@dreisejeremy) October 27, 2024

And to think I was too shy to ask for a pic with him 😭 Hope you find him!! — Austin Legendre (@AustinL_NHL) October 27, 2024

If he has season tickets, have your husband sign that jersey instead! — Claire D 💚🏈💚❤🔥❤ (@RiderFanClaire) October 27, 2024

You are awesome! 🥰👍🏒🔥🔥🔥 — Iceman Hockey (@IcemanHockey) October 27, 2024

Kirkland has already had a few “signature” moments with the Flames through his first seven games with the club. He scored his long-awaited first NHL goal against the Edmonton Oilers early in the season and then notched the shootout winner over the Pittsburgh Penguins last week.

Justin Kirkland scores the shootout winner!! #Flames

🎥: Sportsnet | NHL pic.twitter.com/TjMcL8RKlD — Robert Munnich (@RingOfFireCGY) October 23, 2024

If he keeps it up, more “Costco” jerseys are bound to start popping up in the Saddledome.