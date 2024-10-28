SportsHockeyFlames

Justin Kirkland's wife wants to reward Flames fan for amazing jersey

Oct 28 2024, 8:45 pm
The legend of Calgary Flames’ forward Justin Kirkland is continuing to grow bigger every day and one fan took it to another level.

After fighting for and winning a spot on the Flames’ NHL roster out of training camp, the 28-year-old Kirkland has become a bit of a fan-favourite among the Calgary faithful. His long journey to becoming an NHL regular and his decent start to the season has fans excited about the bottom-six forward.

That excitement has manifested in fans giving him the unique nickname “Costco”, which is a reference to his last name being a popular brand carried in the warehouse store. Kirkland’s family bought into the nickname at a recent game.

One fan was even caught wearing a custom-made Flames third jersey with the name “Costco” stitched on the back of Kirkland’s #58 jersey. Madison, Kirkland’s wife, took to social media to offer that fan a reward for such an awesome jersey.

“Let’s find this man,” Madison posted. “I’ll give him my two tickets to the next home game.”

It’s certainly a unique jersey, and the fan in question must have gotten it rather recently. If we want to be picky, there is one small issue with it: It appears to be an Adidas jersey, not the Fanatics-branded ones that the Flames currently employ.

In the grand scheme of things, that is hardly an issue. Fans saw Madison’s call to action and loved it.

Kirkland has already had a few “signature” moments with the Flames through his first seven games with the club. He scored his long-awaited first NHL goal against the Edmonton Oilers early in the season and then notched the shootout winner over the Pittsburgh Penguins last week.

If he keeps it up, more “Costco” jerseys are bound to start popping up in the Saddledome.

