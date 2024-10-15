Flames fans are loving Kirkland's amazing "Costco" nickname

The Calgary Flames are off to a “hot” start and newbie Justin Kirkland is part of the reason why.

After scoring his first NHL goal against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday, Flames fans took to social media to anoint an amazing new nickname for the 28-year-old. Fans saw his last name and decided to call him “Costco” in reference to the popular brand of Kirkland products that line the shelves at the warehouse store.

Not many nicknames hit all the right spots, but this one works perfectly.

First career NHL goal vibes 🙌 pic.twitter.com/GDDab4DOOn — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 14, 2024

His first goal was the perfect moment for fans to use Kirkland’s new nickname, and they certainly didn’t disappoint.

Congrats to Costco — ً (@scarface__83) October 14, 2024

All hail the Costco goal. Thanks Kirkland — Walker Moch (@walkerdtm) October 14, 2024

Costco is trending because of Kirkland goal by Flames. — Symbiote (@Symbiot49601175) October 14, 2024

COSTCO. First NHL Goal for Justin Kirkland — Conrad Krausert (@ConradCasts) October 14, 2024

Atta boy Costco!! — Ian (@hockeyguy199) October 14, 2024

I would like Kirkland’s Signature. Great Value there. — rat farts (@dalybone) October 14, 2024

Congrats Mr costco! — EatLibs4Breakfast (@CapitalIntSteve) October 14, 2024

It’s been a long time coming for Kirkland. Despite being drafted by the Nashville Predators back in 2014, the Winnipeg native only has 11 NHL games under his belt. He never wound up playing for the Preds and eventually signed on with the Flames in 2019, where he spent three seasons playing in the AHL and never touching the NHL.

Kirkland then left the Flames to sign with the Anaheim Ducks, making his NHL debut in 2022-23 with a seven-game stint. In January of that season, he was involved in a serious car accident that put him in the hospital and potentially threatened his career. Luckily, he was able to make a full recovery and was then placed on waivers by the Ducks.

He then signed on with the Arizona Coyotes for the 2023-24 season and appeared in two NHL games before being assigned to the minor leagues once again.

This ultimately led to Kirkland returning to Calgary over the summer, where he was able to win an NHL spot out of camp, hopefully securing a permanent position that has been eluding him his entire career.

It’s certainly been a long journey up to this point for Kirkland, but it seems that Flames fans are fully behind “Costco.”