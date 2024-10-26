Flames activate Yegor Sharangovich off injured reserve

It appears as though the Calgary Flames will be welcoming back a huge piece into their lineup tonight versus the Winnipeg Jets.

While lines have yet to be confirmed for the Flames, they announced this afternoon that Yegor Sharangovich has been activated off injured reserve. Based on the timing, it looks like he will be playing tonight.

This is a huge addition for the Flames, who are looking to get back into the win column after losing their first game of the season in regulation on Thursday night.

Sharangovich, who inked a five-year, $28.75 million deal this past offseason, has yet to play in 2024-25 due to a lower-body injury. The 26-year-old established himself as a top-tier goal scorer for the Flames a season ago, registering a team-high 31 tallies along with 59 points.

The Flames are starting to get back to full health, as they were able to welcome Kevin Rooney back into the lineup on Thursday. The only player who remains out due to injury is Samuel Honzek, though he is expected to return in the very near future.

In anticipation of this latest move, the Flames announced yesterday afternoon that Matt Coronato had been assigned to the AHL. The 21-year-old had managed two goals in five games prior to the transaction.

The Flames have been one of the NHL’s biggest surprises in the early portion of the season with an outstanding 5-1-1 record through seven games. Tonight’s game should be a thriller, as the Jets are one of few teams who have been even better, sitting at a perfect 7-0-0. Puck drop is set for 5 pm MT at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

