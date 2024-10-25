Calgary Flames forward Justin Kirkland isn’t the only member of his family living the dream right now.

The 28-year-old was an early call-up this season following an injury to Kevin Rooney, and has made the most of it. He’s managed a couple of key goals through six games, one of which was the shootout winner against the Pittsburgh Penguins earlier in the week.

Justin Kirkland is Mr. Automatic in the shootout. pic.twitter.com/Xz1Ewvl2Op — FlamesNation (@FlamesNation) October 23, 2024

Fans have quickly rallied behind Kirkland, perhaps better known now by his nickname, Costco. The nickname has been blowing up over the past few weeks, and at last night’s game versus the Carolina Hurricanes, Kirkland’s parents and wife decided to join in on the fun.

Justin Kirkland took the opening faceoff tonight, promoted to a line between Huberdeau and Mantha, much to the delight of his Costco family, dad Malcolm, mom Mavis and wife Madison.

They’re enjoying his storybook fortnight as much as he is. pic.twitter.com/YvqFeELs0o — Eric Francis (@EricFrancis) October 25, 2024

The Kirklands chose to go to the Saddledome last night dressed in Kirkland attire. This happens to be just one of many ways they have been enjoying this epic stretch.

Days after his first NHL goal versus the Edmonton Oilers, Kirkland revealed that he arrived home hours later to his wife, Madison, in her pyjamas dancing outside their house. Following his shootout winner the other night, Madison let Flames fans know she was heading outside to do it all over again.

SORRY TO MY NEIGHBOURS.. MY PAJAMAS ARE ON AND IM WAITING FOR HIS ARRIVAL BACK HOME😄 🕺🏼 https://t.co/1c6g5Jinfe — Madison Kirkland (@madisonkirkland) October 23, 2024

Unfortunately, the Kirklands didn’t get the final result they were looking for, as the Flames fell to the Hurricanes by a 4-2 final, putting an end to a hot start that saw them record 11 of a possible 12 points.

The game was still exciting for the Kirklands, however, as Justin was promoted from his fourth-line role to play between Jonathan Huberdeau and Anthony Mantha. He was up for the challenge, picking up the first assist on a Huberdeau goal that briefly cut the Flames’ deficit to one in the third period.

It’s been quite fascinating to see an entire city rally around a journeyman in Kirkland who has played only six games this season. He’s undoubtedly the Flames’ feel-good story early into this NHL campaign, and may even be the best story going throughout the entire league.