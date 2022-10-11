Oddsmakers believe Flames are better bet than Oilers to win Stanley Cup

Give the edge in the 2022-23 edition of the Battle of Alberta to the Calgary Flames over the Edmonton Oilers.

According to oddsmakers, anyways.

The Flames are slight provincial favourites to hoist the Stanley Cup over the Edmonton Oilers in preseason odds, says Stake.com.

Calgary slots sixth overall amongst all Stanley Cup competitors with a 16.10 line, meaning a single $100 bet would net a $1,610 win should the Flames go the distance. Edmonton, by comparison, sits seventh by the slimmest of margins with a 16.50 shot at hockey’s Holy Grail.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche hold top odds at 5.05.

The Flames also edge out the Oilers to win the Western Conference title at 7.45, with Oilers again sit slightly behind their QEII foes at 7.80. Calgary tops the Pacific Division odds at 3.15, just slightly ahead Edmonton’s rank at 3.30.

Edmonton doesn’t walk away completely empty-handed, though.

The Oilers are actually favoured over the Flames to win the Presidents’ Trophy, given to the team that finishes the regular season with the best overall record. Edmonton slots sixth overall with 12.10 odds, ahead of the seventh-place Calgary club at 13.60.

The Flames won the Pacific Division last season with a 50-21-11 record for 111 points — the second-highest point total in franchise history. The Oilers slotted second with 104 points by way of a 49-27-6 record.

Edmonton got the final Battle of Alberta laugh in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, however.

After dispatching the Los Angeles Kings in seven games, the Oilers dumped the Flames in five games in the Western Conference second round — the first playoff meeting between the two clubs since 1991. The win gave Edmonton its first appearance in the West Final since losing to the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2006 Stanley Cup Final.

Calgary advanced to the second round date with the Oilers — for just the second time since appearing in the Stanley Cup Final in 2004 — after besting the Dallas Stars in seven games in the opening-round series.

A lot has changed in just a few short months for both sides.

The Flames lost two franchise faces up front in Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk, but added a trio of impact players in forwards Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri, and blueliner Mackenzie Weegar.

The Oilers made some additions, too, netting goaltender Jack Campbell to backstop the team after running with the inconsistent combination of Mike Smith and Mikko Koskinen for the past two seasons. The squad also brought back Evander Kane on a long-term deal after he joined Edmonton midway through the 2021-22 season.

Edmonton and Calgary will only meet three times in the regular season, with the Oilers welcoming the Flames on October 15 before Calgary plays host on October 29, and December 27.

2023 Stanley Cup odds