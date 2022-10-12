Flames giving away FREE beer to 5,000 fans at home opener

The 2022-23 season hasn’t begun, but the Calgary Flames are already in the win column with their fans.

That’s because the Flames are giving away free beer to the first 5,000 fans in attendance at Scotiabank Arena for Thursday’s season opener against the Colorado Avalanche.

Fans can claim a coupon for a complimentary 14-ounce domestic draft beer at the door, the Flames said in the announcement posted to Twitter.

https://twitter.com/NHLFlames/status/1580340455686164481

The Flames are entering this season with high hopes, after a busy offseason of change. They’re Craig Button’s pick to win the Stanley Cup and rank in the top 10 by oddsmakers.