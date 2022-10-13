How Flames lines will look to open the season

The Calgary Flames will debut a wildly different lineup when the puck drops on the 2022-23 season at the Saddledome, a drastic difference from the one that exited the Stanley Cup Playoffs some four months ago.
Out are longtime franchise faces Johnny Gaudreau, Matthew Tkachuk, and Sean Monahan.
In are Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri, and MacKenzie Weegar.
And each will make their official Flames debuts Thursday.
“Obviously there’s excitement,” Calgary forward Andrew Mangiapane said. “That comes to mind right away. We’re ready to go. We’ve had a couple good weeks of camp and we’re all just waiting for it, waiting to get ready. We’ve had a couple days, you see a couple games on TV and now it’s our turn.
“Should be exciting. All the guys her are excited to get going.”
Here’s how the Flames will line up to start the season:
Forwards
- Jonathan Huberdeau — Elias Lindholm — Tyler Toffoli
- Dillon Dube — Nazem Kadri — Andrew Mangiapane
- Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Trevor Lewis
- Milan Lucic — Kevin Rooney — Brett Ritchie
Huberdeau will debut on a newly formed top line with Elias Lindholm, a Selke Trophy candidate and 40-goal scorer a year ago, and Tyler Toffoli. The trio has been used almost exclusively through training camp.
Kadri will skate on a line with Andrew Mangiapane and Dillon Dube. Kadri and Mangiapane were foregone conclusions to skate together, with Dube joining the trio late in camp after free-agent tryout Sonny Milano couldn’t fill the void on the right side of the second group.
Blake Coleman will return alongside Mikael Backlund and Trevor Lewis on the third line, and newcomer Kevin Rooney will skate between veterans Milan Lucic and Brett Ritchie.
Defence
- MacKenzie Weegar — Christopher Tanev
- Noah Hanifin — Rasmus Andersson
- Nikita Zadorov — Michael Stone
Weegar is expected to start alongside Christopher Tanev in what can be described as Calgary’s top pair, and the familiar combination of Noah Hanifin and Rasmus Andersson will return as, arguably, the Flames’ top unit. Nikita Zadorov will be joined by the freshly signed Michael Stone.
Oliver Kylington remains away from the team because of personal reasons.
Goalies
- Jacob Markstrom
- Dan Vladar
Jacob Markstrom, a Vezina Trophy finalist from a season ago, will start in net for Calgary after missing practice Wednesday because of illness. He’ll be backed up, as usual, by Dan Vladar.
Scratches
- Adam Ruzicka
- Connor Mackey
Forward Adam Ruzicka and defenceman Connor Mackey are expected to open the season as scratches for the Flames.