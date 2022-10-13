How Flames lines will look to open the season

The Calgary Flames will debut a wildly different lineup when the puck drops on the 2022-23 season at the Saddledome, a drastic difference from the one that exited the Stanley Cup Playoffs some four months ago.

Out are longtime franchise faces Johnny Gaudreau, Matthew Tkachuk, and Sean Monahan.

In are Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri, and MacKenzie Weegar.

And each will make their official Flames debuts Thursday.

“Obviously there’s excitement,” Calgary forward Andrew Mangiapane said. “That comes to mind right away. We’re ready to go. We’ve had a couple good weeks of camp and we’re all just waiting for it, waiting to get ready. We’ve had a couple days, you see a couple games on TV and now it’s our turn.

“Should be exciting. All the guys her are excited to get going.”

Here’s how the Flames will line up to start the season:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau — Elias Lindholm — Tyler Toffoli

Dillon Dube — Nazem Kadri — Andrew Mangiapane

Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Trevor Lewis

Milan Lucic — Kevin Rooney — Brett Ritchie

Huberdeau will debut on a newly formed top line with Elias Lindholm, a Selke Trophy candidate and 40-goal scorer a year ago, and Tyler Toffoli. The trio has been used almost exclusively through training camp.

Kadri will skate on a line with Andrew Mangiapane and Dillon Dube. Kadri and Mangiapane were foregone conclusions to skate together, with Dube joining the trio late in camp after free-agent tryout Sonny Milano couldn’t fill the void on the right side of the second group.

Blake Coleman will return alongside Mikael Backlund and Trevor Lewis on the third line, and newcomer Kevin Rooney will skate between veterans Milan Lucic and Brett Ritchie.

Defence

MacKenzie Weegar — Christopher Tanev

Noah Hanifin — Rasmus Andersson

Nikita Zadorov — Michael Stone

Weegar is expected to start alongside Christopher Tanev in what can be described as Calgary’s top pair, and the familiar combination of Noah Hanifin and Rasmus Andersson will return as, arguably, the Flames’ top unit. Nikita Zadorov will be joined by the freshly signed Michael Stone.

Oliver Kylington remains away from the team because of personal reasons.

Goalies

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Jacob Markstrom, a Vezina Trophy finalist from a season ago, will start in net for Calgary after missing practice Wednesday because of illness. He’ll be backed up, as usual, by Dan Vladar.

Scratches

Adam Ruzicka

Connor Mackey

Forward Adam Ruzicka and defenceman Connor Mackey are expected to open the season as scratches for the Flames.