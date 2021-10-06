As if drool-worthy menus created by award-winning chefs and irresistible specials aren’t enough, a month-long festival is pairing these foodie experiences with a stunning mountain backdrop.

Taste for Adventure is back in Banff and Lake Louise this fall, with 19 participating restaurants offering unique fixed-price menus or value-added offers in the iconic Rocky Mountains.

The culinary adventure spans a whopping four weeks, from November 1 to 28, so clear your schedule; it’s time to start planning a trip.

Taste for Adventure offers the chance to enjoy cuisine at many of Banff’s finest establishments, along with a number of new restaurants that opened this year.

Some of Canada’s most talented chefs and award-winning restaurants are cooking up exclusive menus and dishes that showcase ingredients unique to the region, and there’s sure to be something for everyone during this culinary celebration.

Foodies can expect to sample creative, regionally inspired dishes that feature inclusions such as bison, elk, and game meats. Meals can be paired with a wide selection of regional craft beers, small batch distilled spirits, and wines from across Alberta and British Columbia.

The specialty menus range in cost, but all offer mouth-watering food for a seriously great price.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farm & Fire (@farmandfirebanff)

In addition to dining experiences, those who attend Taste for Adventure can get involved in the Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival, which is happening simultaneously from November 1 to 7.

Visitors can adventure with their tastebuds at their favourite participating restaurant and then head up to the newly renovated Jenny Belzberg theatre at The Banff Centre and watch adventure films on the big screen, including Radical Reels and a live interview with accomplished alpinist and climber, Brette Harrington.

And for those looking to maximize their time adventuring, there are lots of hotels available in the area, so you don’t need to limit your experience to just one meal. Book your adventure today, and make sure you bring your appetite to Banff National Park this November!

Participating restaurants include:

Alpha Bistro

The Balkan Greek Restaurant

The Bison

Chuck’s Steakhouse

Coyotes Southwestern Grill

Eden

Elk & Oarsman Restaurant & Bar

Farm & Fire

Hello Sunshine Banff

The Juniper Bistro

The Maple Leaf

The Prow

The Radiant

Saltlik

Three Bears Brewery

Tooloulou’s

The Vermillion Room

Taste for Adventure

When: November 1 to 28

Where: Multiple venues in Banff and Lake Louise; complete list here

Cost: Prices vary by restaurant/special