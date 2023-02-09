Hike on: Portion of Banff's Johnston Canyon trail is now open again

It’s welcome news for outdoor enthusiasts, with Parks Canada announcing that a portion of Banff’s Johnston Canyon trail is now open again.

A part of the trail between the lower and upper falls, which is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the park, was closed back in August for construction.

“Parks Canada has been making improvements to the pedestrian railing located on the Johnston Canyon Trail from the lower falls to the upper falls,” Parks Canada stated on the Banff National Park Facebook page.

“The railing has been replaced and extended, with approximately 1.3 kilometres of new railing installed.”

“Johnston Canyon Trail users can now access the majority of the trail, including upper falls and Ink Pot.”

Parks Canada added that a small segment of the upper falls, leading to the viewpoint area, remains closed to visitors as it is still under repair.

Visitors are reminded to plan ahead, take transit when possible, and have flexible itineraries and a backup plan before arriving at the park.