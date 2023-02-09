Northern Alberta man plans to buy a Harley motorcycle with his lotto win

A northern Alberta man has a few ideas for his big windfall.

After matching the final six digits of the winning number in the Lotto 6/49 draw on January 21, Russell Willier won the top EXTRA prize of $250,000.

He said he discovered his win in late January while on his way into Valleyview.

“I stopped to buy a coffee and decided to check some tickets” he recalled as he claimed his

prize. “I had to look hard! I couldn’t believe it.”

The Joussard man scanned his ticket a total of three times using the self-checker before he could believe it.

“When I got to Valleyview I had to check the ticket again to make sure I wasn’t seeing things!” he said.

He already knows how he’ll spend the money.

“I’m going to put it towards bills and maybe a Harley motorcycle,” he said.

Willier bought his ticket from the Circle K in High Prairie on January 19 and the EXTRA he added to his ticket matched the last six digits of the winning number: 6242572.