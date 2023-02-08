Uniqlo is opening its first ever location in Calgary

Fans of the Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo will have a store to shop at later this year right here in Calgary.

It will just be the second Uniqlo store to open in Alberta, with the first opening up in West Edmonton Mall back in 2019.

You might also like: "It's incredible": A "The Last of Us" star just gushed about her time in Alberta

Calgary is one of the snowiest cities in Canada so far this winter

Snow way! Calgarians are blown away by enormous snowman

Daily Hive reached out to Uniqlo and we were told that they were aiming for an opening date “before the end of the year” and will be setting up shop in CF Chinook Centre.

As for the size of the store, Uniqlo stated that it would be about the same size as the location in Edmonton, which is “standard.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNIQLO Canada (@uniqlocanada)

Best known for its quality basics and relatively affordable prices, the retailer first opened in Japan in 1984 and now has over 2,000 locations around the world, growing to be the largest clothing retailer in Asia.

There are just 16 Uniqlo locations in Canada.

Uniqlo Calgary

Where: CF Chinook Mall

Opening date: TBD, anticipated date of before the end of 2023