Woman dead after boat capsizes on Sylvan Lake

One woman has died after a boat capsized in Sylvan Lake, and a number of others were rescued from the lake late last week.

In a press release, Sylvan Lake RCMP says they received reports of a capsized boat and assisted nine people from the water at the scene.

Sadly, a 50-year-old woman was found under the capsized boat and succumbed to her injuries despite life-saving efforts.

It happened on August 23 at 5:47 pm, and all members aboard the boat were wearing life jackets at the time of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.