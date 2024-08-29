NewsWeather

Calgarians treated to epic double rainbow after all-day storm

Aug 29 2024, 4:11 pm
After a wicked storm, Calgarians were treated to a stunning sight over the city on Wednesday: an epic double rainbow spanning across the sky.

After the rain that lasted throughout the day, the beautiful sunset featuring hues of pink, orange, and blue was a welcome sight.

Calgarians were quick to share their unique images of the scene on social media.

Beautiful rainbow over Calgary!
byu/saket2160 inCalgary

From the Beltline to Nose Hill Park, it seems Calgarians no matter where in the city they are, were able to delight in the beauty of the rainbow.

Short double rainbow after an all day storm
byu/303rd inCalgary

Did you catch sight of the rainbow last night? Let us know in the comments!

