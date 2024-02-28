Two massive job fairs are coming to Calgary in March

If you’re looking for a new job in the Calgary area, you might find your lucky break this March with two massive career fairs coming to the city.

So whether you’re looking to make a little extra cash through a part-time gig or are ready for a big change, these career fairs may have exactly what you’re looking for.

Meet with tons of recruiters from a variety of industries and show off your skills and qualifications. No matter your background, there are so many opportunities to land a new job at this big career fair on March 5. Brush up on your networking skills, and don’t forget to bring your resume! Some of the exhibitors in attendance will be the Canadian Armed Forces, Property Stars and correctional services.

When: March 5 from 1 to 4 pm

Where: White Diamond Conference Center – 130th 3rd Avenue SE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Career Fair Canada (@careerfaircanada)

One of Calgary’s most anticipated annual career fairs is coming back this March, and there are so many exhibitors already confirmed to be in attendance. From employers across industries like sales and construction to post-secondary institutions bringing you the training you need for that dream job, you’ll get the chance to learn what they have to offer here. To see a full list of exhibitors, click here.

When: March 21 from 10 am to 2 pm

Where: BMO Centre – 20 Roundup Way SE (Palomino Room)