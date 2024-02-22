Real EstateCalgary HomesUrbanized

4 awesome townhouses near Calgary you can buy for under $300K

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Feb 22 2024, 9:57 pm
The Real Estate Company | Maxwell Polaris

Living in Calgary can be pretty pricey, but, if you don’t mind a slightly longer commute, there are some great townhouses for sale near the city.

Okotoks and Airdrie are both within a 30-minute drive of city limits and have some pretty great places for sale for under $300,000. There is also a beautiful spot available in Black Diamond that is a bit longer of a drive but is a great option for remote workers who don’t want to live too far away from the city!

308 – 102 Centre Court, Okotoks

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in Okotoks is incredibly spacious and offers some stunning interior design. It is close to 1,400 square feet, making it an attractive choice for people who want something a bit bigger and can’t afford those Calgary prices. There are big expansive windows that let in a ton of natural light. There is also a beautiful spiral staircase connecting the two floors. It also comes with two parking spots!

Price: $278,800

205 – 404 1st Avenue SE, Black Diamond

This one-bedroom apartment is for sale out of a brand-new complex set to be completed in 2024! If you aren’t desperate to move out right away, this could be a great option. It’s located in picturesque Black Diamond, so if you love being near the mountains and enjoy escaping into the outdoors, this spot will be pretty tempting. Pets are also allowed in this roomy 837-square-foot apartment and there’s even heated underground parking!

Price: $290,231

103 – 15 Lineham Avenue, Okotoks

This condo in Okotoks is another great option for people looking for some extra space either for a partner or the occasional house guest. It has a cozy fireplace, perfect for the colder months that tend to go on forever in Alberta. The main bedroom in this 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom place comes with a complete ensuite bathroom as well as a larger bathroom located out of view for guest use. It’s also got covered parking for keeping your car safe from the elements.

Price: $259,800 

2314 – 403 Mackenzie Way SW, Airdrie

Coming in just a dollar under budget is this beautiful condo in Airdrie. Located near downtown, it has heated parking to keep your car warm before your morning commute. It’s a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo with one of the bathrooms being an ensuite for the master bedroom. Condo fees cover utilities, heat, and water!

Price: $299,999

