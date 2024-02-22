4 awesome townhouses near Calgary you can buy for under $300K

Living in Calgary can be pretty pricey, but, if you don’t mind a slightly longer commute, there are some great townhouses for sale near the city.

Okotoks and Airdrie are both within a 30-minute drive of city limits and have some pretty great places for sale for under $300,000. There is also a beautiful spot available in Black Diamond that is a bit longer of a drive but is a great option for remote workers who don’t want to live too far away from the city!

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in Okotoks is incredibly spacious and offers some stunning interior design. It is close to 1,400 square feet, making it an attractive choice for people who want something a bit bigger and can’t afford those Calgary prices. There are big expansive windows that let in a ton of natural light. There is also a beautiful spiral staircase connecting the two floors. It also comes with two parking spots!

Price: $278,800

This one-bedroom apartment is for sale out of a brand-new complex set to be completed in 2024! If you aren’t desperate to move out right away, this could be a great option. It’s located in picturesque Black Diamond, so if you love being near the mountains and enjoy escaping into the outdoors, this spot will be pretty tempting. Pets are also allowed in this roomy 837-square-foot apartment and there’s even heated underground parking!

Price: $290,231

This condo in Okotoks is another great option for people looking for some extra space either for a partner or the occasional house guest. It has a cozy fireplace, perfect for the colder months that tend to go on forever in Alberta. The main bedroom in this 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom place comes with a complete ensuite bathroom as well as a larger bathroom located out of view for guest use. It’s also got covered parking for keeping your car safe from the elements.

Price: $259,800

Coming in just a dollar under budget is this beautiful condo in Airdrie. Located near downtown, it has heated parking to keep your car warm before your morning commute. It’s a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo with one of the bathrooms being an ensuite for the master bedroom. Condo fees cover utilities, heat, and water!

Price: $299,999