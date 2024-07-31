Death of Calgary woman featured in new "Unsolved Mysteries" episode

Calgary fans of Netflix’s popular documentary series Unsolved Mysteries might recognize one of the cases in the show’s newest season.

Season four, episode two of the series titled “Body in the Basement” features the 2015 death of a Calgary woman that still holds lingering questions.

Amanda Antoni was found deceased in her northeast Calgary home with her death being determined as accidental and the result of falling down the stairs. Despite this verdict, there is still doubt overshadowing the decision.

According to Calgary Police (CPS), they submitted the case to the show in the hopes of getting “new public attention on the case [that] could resolve any outstanding doubt once and for all.”

“As homicide investigators, it is our duty to seek closure and provide a victim’s family with answers, without a shadow of doubt,” says Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the CPS Homicide Unit.

“In cases where questions remain, we will do everything in our power to uncover the truth.”

If you watch the episode and have information that could be helpful in solving the case, contact police by calling 403-266-1234.