A brand new hotel is mere weeks away from opening in Jasper, and it’s the first new spot to open its doors since the early 1980s.

Located on the edge of town, Forest Park Hotel by Pursuit was announced back in March and set to open this June. It will provide the ideal basecamp for visitors looking to immerse themselves in nature while staying close to the town’s vibrant downtown shopping and culinary offerings.

You might also like: Connor McDavid could buy ALL these Edmonton homes with his $13M salary

Edmonton named the best city in Canada for its work and life balance

Fort Edmonton Park opens this month and these are the top things to do

The spot may be familiar to you if you’ve spent some time in Jasper. It’s connected to the former Sawridge Inn & Conference Centre. The two hotels have become one, creating a year-round resort-style getaway.

Hop into the 21st century and check out these renderings of the new spot!

Eighty of the new addition’s 88 rooms will include kitchenettes and expanded patios that seamlessly bring the outdoors in.

The property will also feature a vaulted pavilion, complete with a show-stopping fireplace that enhances the cozy ambiance of the mountain hotel experience.

“Jasper is an incredibly beautiful place, visited by guests from around the globe. The soon-to-be-completed Forest Park Hotel featuring contemporary, nature-inspired design will provide guests with a relaxing escape when visiting such a beloved Canadian national park,” said Stu Back, Chief Operating Officer, Banff Jasper Collection by Pursuit, in a news release.

If you are planning a trip to Jasper this summer, you’ll have a new spot to check out. We mean, there’s a reason why Jasper is considered one of the best national parks in the world.