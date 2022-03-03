A national park in Canada ranked one of the best in the world

Pack your bags, we are heading to Alberta to see one of the best national parks in not only all of Canada, but the world!

Jasper National Park has made the cut in Outside’s ranking of the top 30 best national parks on the planet, with Jasper being the sole entry for Canada.

Jasper joins the likes of other parks across the globe including Fuji-Hakone-Izu, Japan; Vatnajökull, Iceland; Canyonlands, United States; and Galápagos, Ecuador to name a few. What a prestigious list!

“Though sometimes overshadowed by Banff, its cousin to the south, Jasper National Park is the definition of wild and scenic,” Outside states.

“Home to booming populations of moose, elk, and grizzly bears that take refuge in its snow-topped peaks and conifers, the park is every bit as feral as its inhabitants.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasper, Canada (@tourismjasper)

The site also touts Jasper’s massive size, which is more than one million acres larger than what Banff National Park has to offer, cementing its place as the largest park in the Canadian Rockies.

“Visitors have the ability to spread out and soak up the solitude they came for, whether it be on a three-mile jaunt to Valley of the Five Lakes or an all-day excursion on the Whistlers Trail.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasper, Canada (@tourismjasper)