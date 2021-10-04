A new (old) way to tour in comfort and style is coming to Jasper National Park soon.

Forget a boring, regular bus; you can cruise the Rockies in style with the Jasper launch of Pursuit’s Open Top Touring in spring 2022.

Be transported back to the 1930s in a custom, vintage-inspired vehicle that takes guests on a tour to some of Jasper’s best locations, complete with a period-costumed guide.

Open Top Tours were officially introduced in Banff earlier this year, hitting up locations like Surprise Corner, Tunnel Mountain Drive, and the picturesque Mount Norquay Lookout, and you’d better believe the Jasper journeys will be just as photo-worthy.

Launching next spring, the new Jasper tours will offer a guided experience through the authentic mountain town, stopping to check out iconic vistas like Pyramid Lake, the Athabasca River, and Old Fort Point. There might even be a special, cheers-worthy surprise waiting for guests at Pyramid Lake.

While riding in the open-roof vehicles, participants will be transported back to years past with legendary folklore, as guides share tales of true events and stories of notable people who helped shape Jasper’s rich history.

Open Top Touring’s roots date back to 1916, when Jim Brewster (of the Brewster transportation company that evolved to become today’s attractions, hospitality, and entertainment company Pursuit) acquired five overland motor coaches.

These vehicles replaced the 70 horse-drawn carriages that Brewster was using for sightseeing excursions at the time. In the 1930s, Brewster expanded the fleet with the addition of a 12-passenger, open-top bus, built by Western Auto and Truck Body Works with Ford chassis. “The Old White” open top bus guided Brewster’s guests through the streets of Banff throughout the ’30s.

Today, the original vehicle has been beautifully restored and often makes its way down Banff Avenue for special events.

The Old White and Jim Brewster’s personal sense of stylish hospitality were the inspiration for the new Open Top Touring vehicles of today, and the vintage-inspired automobiles are outfitted with modern luxuries, including spots to charge your phone, cupholders, and individually operated lights in each row.

And not to worry if it gets a bit cool or rainy — your tour guide can pull a canvas top over the vehicle in just a few minutes, and you can still enjoy all the views through the many windows.

The 90-minute Legends of Jasper Tour starts at $41 for adults and $23 for children aged six to 15, and will depart from the Crimson Hotel and the Pursuit Adventure Centre, both located in the heart of downtown Jasper.

The experience is available beginning spring 2022, and you can find more details on Pursuit’s website.