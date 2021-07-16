Inglewood Pizza is officially opening a second location in Calgary.

The longtime spot has been serving up Greek-style pizza for over 22 years. Now, the joint is expanding and will be setting up a shop in Killarney at 3415 26 Avenue SW.

Inglewood Pizza Killarney is set to open its doors on Thursday, August 12.

While you wait for the new outpost to open its doors, you can head to the OG Inglewood Pizza at 1225 A 9th Avenue SE and get your fix.

Inglewood Pizza — Killarney

Address: 3415 26 Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram