Inglewood Pizza to officially open its Killarney location in August
Jul 16 2021, 12:57 pm
Inglewood Pizza is officially opening a second location in Calgary.
The longtime spot has been serving up Greek-style pizza for over 22 years. Now, the joint is expanding and will be setting up a shop in Killarney at 3415 26 Avenue SW.
- See also:
Inglewood Pizza Killarney is set to open its doors on Thursday, August 12.
View this post on Instagram
While you wait for the new outpost to open its doors, you can head to the OG Inglewood Pizza at 1225 A 9th Avenue SE and get your fix.
Inglewood Pizza — Killarney
Address: 3415 26 Avenue SW, Calgary