Peak Pizza, a new fusion pizza restaurant with international flavours, just opened in Calgary.

Located on 17th Avenue, this locally owned joint specializes in wings, poutines, and gourmet pizza with globally-inspired flavours.

The kitchen team takes pride in its flaky and light made-in-house crust, but it’s also the pie sauces and toppings that make this place feel unique. A few of the Peak specialities include Mediterranean lamb pizza, Tandoori paneer pizza, and barbecue meatballs pizza, to name a few.

There’s a Hawaiian jerk option that comes topped with san marzano tomatoes, marinated jerk chicken, pineapple, caramelized onions, and mozzarella.

There are also a few classic pies here (like the classic Margherita), as well as fun sides (parm balls, cheesy bread), dips (scotch bonnet, creamy garlic), desserts (deconstructed cheesecake), wings (hint, honey garlic, jerk), and poutines (classic, tandoori).

This spot officially opened at the end of March and it’s one more great place of the many fantastic places to eat on the iconic 17th Ave.

Check out the site for the entire menu. From 7 to 10 pm every single day customers can get any online order, pickup or delivery, for 30% off.

Address: 2741 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

