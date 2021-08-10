Check out live music and art at this historic Calgary fire hall

Live music and art are bringing new life to a 110-year-old fire hall in the heart of downtown Calgary.

The City of Calgary and Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC) have partnered up to turn this historic building into one of the YYC’s hottest destinations.

Located beside the Bow tower on the corner of 6th Avenue and 1st Street SE, Historic Fire Hall No. 1 has sat empty since its most recent tenant, Budget Car Rental, vacated the space.

Now, the courtyard of this Calgary fire hall has been transformed into a fun and creative gathering space, acting as the perfect backdrop for Instagram photos and meeting up with friends this summer.

“This site offered a great opportunity to consider an adaptive reuse of the space while longer-term activation of the historic building is still being determined,” said Clare

LePan, CMLC’s Vice President of Marketing & Communications, in a media release.

Live music and performances will run from 5 to 7 pm each Saturday at Fire Hall No. 1, where locals and visitors can sit at picnic tables near a colourful pergola to take in the summer evenings.

Entertainment includes everything from country music to dance performances, and guests are welcome to bring takeout food to enjoy a picnic while watching the show.

The pergola was designed by Works of Architecture and built by Ryan Murphy Construction, and CMLC engaged local artists Emma McCaul and Jessie St. Clair of Calgary’s Moonlight Collab to help enliven the space.

The duo has created an art installation titled Escape, which includes a collection of handmade and hand-painted ladders at varying heights. Inspiration for the piece was drawn from the fire hall itself, using thematic elements like ladders and ropes. Each ladder is adorned with layers of paint, paper, and hand-written messages.

The project launched this past weekend, and will run through until September 25, so be sure to check out this unique pop-up at Calgary’s first fire hall before it’s gone!

Historic Fire Hall No. 1 Courtyard Summer Performances

When: Saturdays from August 7 to September 25

Time: 5 to 7 pm

Where: Historic Fall Hall No. 1 (140 6th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: Free