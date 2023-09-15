Beakerhead is keeping it weird in Calgary this year with new "Body" exhibit (PHOTOS)

Beakerhead is officially back in Calgary this weekend and it’s bringing a very special exhibit to the city that’s entirely new to North America — and it’s FREE!

“Body” is an immersive night-time exhibit with imaginative installations that make you feel like you’re quite literally inside of a body.

There are so many different things to see and experience from hundreds of bubbles reminiscent of red blood cells, which you can reach out and pop to stunning fire displays that mimic muscles.

All of the senses are engaged with visual curiosities, guttural noises on loud speakers, and small splashes of water when you walk through a sneeze!

“Get ready to experience the North American premiere of an outdoor night-time installation like none other! Body combines sculpture, lighting, special effects, sound, and fire to portray human biology. Inspired by anatomical science, UK outdoor arts organization Walk the Plank’s Body uses cutting-edge technology to provide guests with a deeper understanding of the human form,” read the exhibit page.

“Learn something new and journey through six different zones, from the beating heart to the optic nerves, ignite your senses in this immersive exhibit. Whether you’re an aspiring doctor, a curious mind, a local, or a tourist, everyone is welcome to explore!”

This event is open to all ages and runs late throughout the weekend. See the full schedule of times here.

Body at Beakerhead in Calgary

When: September 14 to 17

Where: Millenium Park — 1220 9th Avenue SW

Price: FREE