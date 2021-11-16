Walk through a magical live Christmas story in Banff this season

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

Banff is always stunning in the winter, and an illuminated holiday experience coming to the mountain town this season is about to make the national park that much more magical.

In Search of Christmas Spirit is a live Christmas story told through a sensory extravaganza of light and sound, bringing all the festive vibes to locals and visitors to Banff.

The event invites guests to discover the true meaning of connection and love through a free, outdoor illuminated journey and tale that’s told by the wildlife of Banff National Park. In Search of Christmas is set to run on select dates throughout the holiday season, starting on November 24.

The experience runs from 5 to 10:30 pm Wednesday through Saturday from November 24 to December 18, and 5 to 10:30 pm daily from December 22, 2021, to January 1, 2022. It’ll take approximately 45 minutes to complete the entire journey.

Guests will check in at the Banff Park Museum before taking a five-minute walk over to the Cascade of Time Garden to start their journey, where it’s an easy stroll through the live Christmas story.

The event is free; however, you’ll need to reserve tickets to ensure your comfort and enjoyment. Tickets are required for all members of your party, other than children two years old and under, and can be found online.

It’s important to note that the experience takes place outdoors, with limited access, an uneven walkway, and irregular steps. Banff & Lake Louise Tourism recommends dressing appropriately, including wearing proper footwear, and adds that visitors are welcome to bring walking poles with metal tips.

When: November 24, 2021, to January 1, 2022

Time: Departures every 10 minutes between 5 and 10:30 pm Wednesday through Saturday from November 24 to December 18, and 5 and 10:30 pm daily from December 22, 2021, to January 1, 2022

Where: Check in at the Banff Park Museum (91 Banff Avenue, Banff), then head to Cascade of Time Garden to start the experience (Cave Avenue, Banff)

Tickets: Free; reservations required