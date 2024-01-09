EventsJobs

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Jan 9 2024, 5:07 pm
There's a BIG hiring event happening at IKEA in Calgary this month
Icatnews/Shutterstock

If you’re looking for a new part-time job in Calgary this year, you might want to start your search at IKEA! 

A big hiring fair is coming to the popular home design and furniture store on January 16, with so many departments hiring.

Known to the public for its sheer size, easy-to-build affordable furniture and cheap eats to enjoy while on the go, it’s also known among employees for its great benefit packages.

 
 
 
 
 
Benefits include full health, dental and vision coverage, and therapy. Rosetta Stone language training and wellness days can be taken for any reason.

The company also offers interest-free loans to employees on large purchases and $4 meals!

Recruiters for the event are looking to hire for the following positions and areas: 

  • Kitchen Planner
  • Self Serve Warehouse
  • Textiles Sales co-worker
  • Checkout Services
  • Full Serve Hand Out
  • Carts
  • IKEA Food
  • Full Serve Warehouse (Goodsflow/Warehouse)
  • Replenishment (Overnight Goodsflow/Warehouse co-worker)

Interviews are by appointment only, so don’t forget to apply here before you go.

IKEA Calgary job fair

When: January 16 from 1:30 to 3:30 pm
Where: IKEA 8000 11th Street SE
Registration: Interviews will be offered by appointment only. Learn more and apply here.

