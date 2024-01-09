There's a BIG hiring event happening at IKEA in Calgary this month

If you’re looking for a new part-time job in Calgary this year, you might want to start your search at IKEA!

A big hiring fair is coming to the popular home design and furniture store on January 16, with so many departments hiring.

Known to the public for its sheer size, easy-to-build affordable furniture and cheap eats to enjoy while on the go, it’s also known among employees for its great benefit packages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IKEA Canada (@ikeacanada)

Benefits include full health, dental and vision coverage, and therapy. Rosetta Stone language training and wellness days can be taken for any reason.

The company also offers interest-free loans to employees on large purchases and $4 meals!

Recruiters for the event are looking to hire for the following positions and areas:

Kitchen Planner

Self Serve Warehouse

Textiles Sales co-worker

Checkout Services

Full Serve Hand Out

Carts

IKEA Food

IKEA Food

Full Serve Warehouse (Goodsflow/Warehouse)

Replenishment (Overnight Goodsflow/Warehouse co-worker)

Interviews are by appointment only, so don’t forget to apply here before you go.

IKEA Calgary job fair

When: January 16 from 1:30 to 3:30 pm

Where: IKEA 8000 11th Street SE

Registration: Interviews will be offered by appointment only. Learn more and apply here.