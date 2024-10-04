Downtown Calgary park reopens after multi-million dollar renovation

Humpy Hollow Park in downtown Calgary has officially reopened after its $3.25 million renovation project.

The Beltline Neighbourhoods Association selected the spot for redevelopment in 2018 to create a “more vibrant, inviting, and multi-purpose” public space for the community.

Humpy Hollow Park was chosen for redevelopment after the community noticed it was an under-utilized area that only had a run-down playground and limited access from 17th Avenue.

The City of Calgary reopened Humpy Hollow Park, located at 17th Avenue SW and Centre Street South, yesterday with a range of new features for residents and visitors to enjoy.

The redeveloped park now has a comfortable socializing area, including a covered performing stage, a centralized plaza with moveable site furniture, and permanent wooden bench seating for community events and social gatherings.

There is also an enclosed off-leash dog park with secure fencing and artificial turf.

The park is decorated with a community-led mural, which was created as part of the Beltline Urban Mural Project (BUMP).

Despite the renovated features, a new playground was not included in the redesign. However, the City of Calgary shared that several playful and informal features have been added that can be used by people of all ages.

“We are so happy to see Humpy Hollow Park reopen,” said Ryan Tram, festival and events manager for the Beltline Neighbourhoods Association. “Our neighbourhood came together to ask for these renovations because we knew it would improve our community, not only for the residents of the Beltline, but for everyone in our city.”

While the park is now open, its historical McHugh House is still under renovation and is not open to the public. Renovations are expected to take place next year.