These 14 Calgary neighbourhoods have photo radar this October

In an effort to reduce road collisions in Calgary this fall, photo radar will be set up in 14 communities around the city.

For the month of October, mobile photo radar will be installed on Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail, Macleod Trail and Sarcee Trail. Photo radars will also be set up in the following 14 areas:

Auburn Bay

Castleridge

Chaparral

Coral Springs

Country Hills

Coventry Hills

Erin Woods

Falconridge

Haysboro

Harvest Hills

Legacy

McKenzie Lake

Riverbend

Sunnyside

In addition to photo radar, there are 57 Intersection Safety Camera (ISC) locations throughout Calgary. These cameras can photograph vehicles that run through red lights or speed during green and yellow lights.

Those who drive 50 km/h over the speed limit will have to appear in court before a judge.

The community needs were identified through statistical analysis, collisions, and citizen concerns, and the photo radar will continue to cultivate a safer driving environment around the city.