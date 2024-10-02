Driving can be an absolute nightmare, whether you’re stuck in heavy traffic or trying to merge into a busy lane. Calgary drivers know the struggle and turned to Reddit to share their woes.

A new discussion thread saw Calgarians chiming in on what they think are some of the city’s most dangerous roads and intersections.

The original user posed the question about the worst roads in Calgary after recounting their own experience going eastbound on Stoney after the Cranston exit.

“My afternoon commute is a coin flip of whether or not I’m going to have to slam on the brakes from 100 down to 30 because of the poorly-designed merge lane/right lane ending,” they wrote.

Others soon joined the thread, sharing the roads and intersections they hate the most.

The intersection between Deerfoot Trail and Glenmore Trail was at the top of the list with the most upvotes.

After the first user called it “brutal,” other commenters joined in to share how that stretch of road is a hotspot for last-minute lane changes.

“Glenmore east onto the Deerfoot ramp is also a mess. People doing last-second lane changes to take the exit, people doing last-second lane changes because they’re on Deerfoot SB lane but actually want to be on the NB lane [and] vice versa,” one user wrote.

Another user even nicknamed the intersection the “Glenmore collider.”

Another intersection along Deerfoot Trail was listed among the worst roads, with one commenter voting for Memorial eastbound to Deerfoot southbound.

Many users replied to the thread, sharing that they’ve had accidents there. One person said they had their car written off, and another shared that they were T-boned.

What roads and intersections in Calgary do you think are the worst? Let us know in the comments below.