How to watch tonight's untelevised Flames-Kraken game for FREE

The Calgary Flames are back in preseason action tonight with a game against the Seattle Kraken on tap.

Calgary has had quite a successful start to the preseason, scoring themselves a sparkling 4-0-1 record through the first five games, including thrashing their provincial rival Edmonton Oilers twice on the same night.

Like those previous games, tonight’s matchup against the Kraken will not be televised. Fans will have to turn to streaming options if they want to watch their team. Luckily, the Flames make it easy as they will be streaming the game free of charge on the team website.

The team from Sportsnet 960 will be on the call.

Flames fans can expect a much more NHL-ready roster at the Saddledome tonight. All of Nazem Kadri, Jonathan Huberdeau, Yegor Sharangovich, Mikhail Backlund, Blake Coleman, Mackenzie Weegar, and Blake Coleman will be suiting up for the game.

Interestingly enough, preseason standout Samuel Honzek looks like he will be getting top-line minutes next to Kadri and Andrei Kuzmenko.

#Flames projected in preseason game six vs. Seattle: Honzek-Kadri-Kuzmenko

Pelletier-Backlund-Coleman

Huberdeau-Sharangovich-Coronato

Lomberg-Morton-Klapka Weegar-Miromanov

Solovyov-Andersson

Barrie-Pachal Vladar

Cooley — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) September 30, 2024

Preseason PTO defender Tyson Barrie has stuck around with the team and will be playing on his off-hand side next to Brayden Pachal. Lots of attention should be given to Jakob Pelletier tonight as the 23-year-old is looking to book a full-time spot on the NHL squad this season. He will play on the second line alongside Backlund and Coleman.

Dan Vladar and Devin Cooley will make up the goaltending duo tonight with the former getting the start. It’s unknown if Cooley will get any time between the pipes.

Gametime is set for 7 pm MT.