10 spots you can find houses for sale in Alberta for under $100,000

If you are looking for a deal on some real estate in Alberta, we have rounded up 10 spots where you can find houses for sale under the $100,000 price point.

Whether you are looking for a place to call your own or a cute fixer-upper to put some work into and maybe flip, check out these places from across Alberta.

If you are also looking at some unique properties for sale in Alberta, check out this historic mansion in Calgary where the city’s second mayor lived or this retro home west of Edmonton with a tremendously large indoor swimming pool. Heck, a former church that is now a home is up for grabs, too.

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

Built in 1921

1,313 square feet

Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Built in 1977

1,492 square feet

One bedroom

One bathroom

Built in 1930

530 square feet

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

Built in 1970

1,056 square feet

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

Built in 1945

870 square feet

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

Unknown when it was built

1,072 square feet

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

Built in 1930

990 square feet

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

Built in 1900

815 square feet

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

Built in 1925

888 square feet

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

Built in 1945

785 square feet

Do you think these houses for sale for under $100,000 in Alberta are a steal? Let us know in the comments below.