10 spots you can find houses for sale in Alberta for under $100,000
If you are looking for a deal on some real estate in Alberta, we have rounded up 10 spots where you can find houses for sale under the $100,000 price point.
Whether you are looking for a place to call your own or a cute fixer-upper to put some work into and maybe flip, check out these places from across Alberta.
If you are also looking at some unique properties for sale in Alberta, check out this historic mansion in Calgary where the city’s second mayor lived or this retro home west of Edmonton with a tremendously large indoor swimming pool. Heck, a former church that is now a home is up for grabs, too.
5609 49th A Street, Vegreville, for $55,000
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom
- Built in 1921
- 1,313 square feet
211 Bateson Street, Bittern Lake, for $91,000
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- Built in 1977
- 1,492 square feet
4824 47th Avenue, Spirit River, for $55,000
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- Built in 1930
- 530 square feet
85 Bousfield Avenue, McLennan, for $38,000
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom
- Built in 1970
- 1,056 square feet
5016, 55th Avenue, High Prairie, for $95,000
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom
- Built in 1945
- 870 square feet
901 4th Avenue, Beaverlodge, for $90,000
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- Unknown when it was built
- 1,072 square feet
5022 8th Avenue, Edson, for $85,000
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- Built in 1930
- 990 square feet
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- Built in 1900
- 815 square feet
5117 48th Street, Elk Point, for $89,000
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- Built in 1925
- 888 square feet
108 1st Avenue E, Hanna, for $79,900
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- Built in 1945
- 785 square feet
