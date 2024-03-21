Real EstateUrbanized

10 spots you can find houses for sale in Alberta for under $100,000

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
Mar 21 2024, 8:15 pm
10 spots you can find houses for sale in Alberta for under $100,000
Homewise Realty | eXp Realty

If you are looking for a deal on some real estate in Alberta, we have rounded up 10 spots where you can find houses for sale under the $100,000 price point.

Whether you are looking for a place to call your own or a cute fixer-upper to put some work into and maybe flip, check out these places from across Alberta.

If you are also looking at some unique properties for sale in Alberta, check out this historic mansion in Calgary where the city’s second mayor lived or this retro home west of Edmonton with a tremendously large indoor swimming pool. Heck, a former church that is now a home is up for grabs, too.

5609 49th A Street, Vegreville, for $55,000

houses for sale in Alberta

Homewise Realty

Homewise Realty

  • Three bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • Built in 1921
  • 1,313 square feet

211 Bateson Street, Bittern Lake, for $91,000

Re/Max Real Estate (Edmonton) Ltd.

Re/Max Real Estate (Edmonton) Ltd.

  • Three bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • Built in 1977
  • 1,492 square feet

4824 47th Avenue, Spirit River, for $55,000

eXp Realty

eXp Realty

  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • Built in 1930
  • 530 square feet

85 Bousfield Avenue, McLennan, for $38,000

Sutton Group Grande Prairie Professionals

Sutton Group Grande Prairie Professionals

  • Three bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • Built in 1970
  • 1,056 square feet

5016, 55th Avenue, High Prairie, for $95,000

Royal LePage PVR Realty Inc.

Royal LePage PVR Realty Inc.

  • Three bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • Built in 1945
  • 870 square feet

901 4th Avenue, Beaverlodge, for $90,000

houses for sale in Alberta

Sutton Group Grande Prairie Professionals

Sutton Group Grande Prairie Professionals

  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • Unknown when it was built
  • 1,072 square feet

5022 8th Avenue, Edson, for $85,000

houses for sale in Alberta

Royal LePage Edson Real Estate

houses for sale in Alberta

Royal LePage Edson Real Estate

  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • Built in 1930
  • 990 square feet

809 3rd Street SE, Medicine Hat, for $95,000

Century 21 Foothills South Real Estate

  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • Built in 1900
  • 815 square feet

5117 48th Street, Elk Point, for $89,000

alberta home for sale

Lakeland Realty

  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • Built in 1925
  • 888 square feet

108 1st Avenue E, Hanna, for $79,900

houses for sale in Alberta

Harvest Real Estate

Harvest Real Estate

  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • Built in 1945
  • 785 square feet

Do you think these houses for sale for under $100,000 in Alberta are a steal? Let us know in the comments below.

