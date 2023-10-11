This $4M mansion on Sylvan Lake is for sale and it's the ULTIMATE beach house

Nothing beats time at the lake during the hot summer months, and one luxurious mansion is up for grabs sitting right on the edge of Sylvan Lake in central Alberta.

Listed for just a hair under $4 million, the home at 71 Birchcliff Road was built in 2021 and boasts five bedrooms and four bathrooms alongside its breathtaking views of Sylvan Lake.

The property comes with your own private beach, a huge dock, a boat lift, and a lakeside firepit. It’s truly the dream home for anyone who enjoys their outdoors and time out on the water!

The home is slick with floor-to-ceiling windows and nano doors that beautifully connect the interior with the exterior.

The massive porcelain-tiled deck with sleek glass railings serves as an extension of your living and entertaining areas — just imagine waking up and enjoying a coffee on the couch and staring at the lake lighting up for another day in paradise.

A unique feature of the home can be found in the kitchen, with a hidden butler’s pantry, concealed behind an unassuming door.

The main bedroom comes with a gas fireplace for cozy evenings and a private deck that would dazzle anyone with views of the lake, picturesque year-round.

The ensuite bathroom offers a deep soaker tub and a walk-through shower that is simply stunning.

The home is also a sanctuary for those who work from home, with an office encased in glass that offers a private and inspiring workspace.

You can drop the gym membership if you live here too, with an upper-level gym with its own deck providing a motivating space. There’s also a theatre room and a bar, perfect for entertaining guests after a long day boating or fishing.

If you crave the sunlight too, you’re in luck. The south exposure of the home ensures plenty of sun throughout the day.