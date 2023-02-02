It’s not surprising to hear that Canada is getting props for its killer views, and this time, some local restaurants are tied in with the shoutouts.

HawaiianIslands.com, an authoritative source for restaurants, attractions, and vacation rentals for the Hawaiian Islands, recently shared a report of the world’s most beautiful restaurant views along with a Canada-specific list.

Out of the 10 Canadian restaurants on this list, three are in Alberta.

Coming in at number seven is the Lakeview Lounge overlooking Lake Louise.

The restaurant is an elegant spot with an iconic lobby, and obviously, it has a show-stopping view of the emerald waters of the famous lake.

The second Alberta spot that made the cut is in Banff: the Juniper Bistro, with expansive views, most prominently of Mount Norquay. It came in at number six.

The top Alberta spot on the list, ranked third overall, is also in Banff: Sky Bistro. It’s a one-of-a-kind dining experience on the top of Sulphur Mountain (7,510 feet up) that you need to take a gondola to and from to visit.

In terms of methodology for these lists, the company used TripAdvisor data based on the search term “beautiful view.”

The dining destinations with the highest number of mentions of this phrase from the online travel agency’s users then made the lists.

This data was collected in March 2022.

So there you have it, do you agree with the places that landed on these rankings?