This $4.2M home is up for grabs and it sits along a creek in Canmore (PHOTOS)

If you are on the hunt for a home with mountain views AND water views, a listing in beautiful Canmore could be yours for a crisp $4.2 million.

Located at 701 Mallard Alley, the home holds five bedrooms and five bathrooms across more than 4,800 square feet of living space. All of the bedrooms even have full ensuite baths, such a score!

The bedrooms are spread out between the main house and the front unit, with the main house offering stunning log work, wall murals, iron railings, and even a river rock fireplace.

The main floor also holds tons of mountain views and views of Policeman Creek through the open-style kitchen, dining room, creekside nook, and living room.

There’s also a spot with a huge deck and a hot tub to soak in all the mountain views your soul can take. The lower level is partially developed and has a rough-in for a full bath along with loads of storage space.

When you enter through the front unit of the home you are guided upstairs to the main living space, with the jewel of the living room being the massive fiberglass replica chieftain head, once gracing the bridge in Banff over the bow river, now a captivating feature of this home.

Upstairs you will pass the second bedroom with an ensuite bath as you make your way to the primary bedroom.

The main bedroom, naturally, has wild mountain views and the domed ceiling is bursting with colour thanks to a mural painted on it.

The property offers a large workshop, per its listing, along with “ample parking space.”

If this home in Canmore piqued your interest, we highly recommend checking out this mega mansion in western Alberta, or this Edmonton home that looks like it is straight out of a fairytale.