This stunning $2M mansion for sale in Calgary was built before WW1

There’s a stunning historic mansion for sale in Calgary right now with downtown views and breathtaking interior design that will make it hard to believe just how old it is.

For $2,098,000, you could own this beautiful property at 1931 10th Street SW, and live inside a piece of local history.

Built 110 years ago in 1914, this house has seen it all, from some of the very first Calgary Stampedes to both world wars.

Remnants of its storied past can be seen in its beautiful woodwork and fireplaces but with heavy renovations, you won’t have to sacrifice modern comfort to live here.

Boasting over 4,000 square feet, you can move the whole family into the home with plenty of space to share.

The whole house is lined with hardwood floors and beamed ceilings, true to its historic character.

There are four bedrooms with three bathrooms, some even with heated floors, so you can stay nice and toasty after a warm and relaxing shower.

The kitchen is also to die for with a six-burner gas range, a coffee station, a cozy breakfast nook, and ample storage.

Whether you have a private chef or cook for yourself, you’ll definitely have all the necessary amenities to make the perfect breakfast or dinner for entertaining!

There’s more than the kitchen to help you entertain guests with a basement that includes hydronic heating, a home theatre, a full bar equipped with an ice machine and a wine room.

If that’s not enough, this Calgary mansion also has a private patio with stunning views of the city’s skyline!