This $11M historic Calgary home is over 100 years old and has a swimming pool

Calgary is known for its new architecture but there are still some exquisite historic buildings that bring a touch of character to the city’s neighbourhoods. If you’re looking to own your very own piece of local history, you won’t want to miss the opportunity to snap up this exquisite Calgary home.

This $11,000,000 mansion located at 930 Prospect Avenue SW in the city’s historic Mount Royal community is rich in luxury detail inside and out.

The 6,725-square-foot home is located on an impressive half-acre lot surrounded by sweeping trees, and stunning landscaping.

The house has deep roots in the city, having been home to several influential and noteworthy families according to its listing.

It’s since been modernized and includes features like integrated millwork, specialty wall treatments, designer fixtures, velvet drapery, and limestone and marble detailing. It also comes with an elaborate smart home system, meaning you can enjoy the splendours of the past in modern comfort!

With a seamless blend of old and new, the home has also maintained its historic character with its sandstone and brick exterior, copper detailing, grand staircase, stained glass windows, mahogany panelling and oak flooring.

There’s plenty of room for the whole family, with five bedrooms including a primary suite with a marble en-suite with a volcanic limestone tub, and even a sunroom.

It’s perfect for work and play with two offices, an upper-level gym, a billiards room, and a second breakfast sunroom.

It’s also an ideal spot for entertaining, with an impressive outdoor sandstone patio that includes a wood-burning fireplace and a designer lap pool. There’s even a glass cabana that can be used as a greenhouse or an additional bar area!

Would you live in this historic Calgary home? Let us know in the comments!