NewsPoliticsTransportationUrbanized

Some lanes blocked on Highway 1 near Cochrane due to protests

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Apr 1 2024, 6:35 pm
Some lanes blocked on Highway 1 near Cochrane due to protests
Supplied

Monday is expected to be a busy travel day in Alberta thanks to the Easter long weekend; however, a protest over the carbon tax has led to delays on Highway 1 near Cochrane.

On Monday morning, Cochrane RCMP advised the public of potential delays or disruption on Highway 1 west of Cochrane.

Mounties stated in a news release that if motorists had travel plans in that area during that time, to “consider alternate routes.”

It added that Alberta RCMP and partner organizations will be present to minimize the impact on travellers and ensure traffic disruption will not affect public safety.

In a post late Monday morning, 511 Alberta added that the traffic disruption included the blocking of the right-hand lane, and for motorists to stay left and to expect delays.

The eastbound portion of Highway 1 was also experiencing delays.

Photos provided to Daily Hive from the impacted area show people holding signs, many stating “axe the tax” and “f*ck Trudeau,” while standing on the road of the major highway.

Supplied

Supplied

Supplied

The federal carbon tax increase went into effect in Alberta along with three other provinces today, April 1, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has fielded calls from opponents to pause the increase due to affordability concerns.

With files from Claire Fenton 

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ News
+ Politics
+ Transportation
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop