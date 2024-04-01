Some lanes blocked on Highway 1 near Cochrane due to protests

Monday is expected to be a busy travel day in Alberta thanks to the Easter long weekend; however, a protest over the carbon tax has led to delays on Highway 1 near Cochrane.

On Monday morning, Cochrane RCMP advised the public of potential delays or disruption on Highway 1 west of Cochrane.

Mounties stated in a news release that if motorists had travel plans in that area during that time, to “consider alternate routes.”

It added that Alberta RCMP and partner organizations will be present to minimize the impact on travellers and ensure traffic disruption will not affect public safety.

In a post late Monday morning, 511 Alberta added that the traffic disruption included the blocking of the right-hand lane, and for motorists to stay left and to expect delays.

The eastbound portion of Highway 1 was also experiencing delays.

Update: WB Hwy1 after jct Hwy22, west of Calgary – traffic disruption blocking the RHL. Stay left and expect delays. EB Hwy1 traffic experiencing delays as well. (11:47am) #ABRoads #yyctraffic https://t.co/vMb1F1eirF — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) April 1, 2024

Photos provided to Daily Hive from the impacted area show people holding signs, many stating “axe the tax” and “f*ck Trudeau,” while standing on the road of the major highway.

The federal carbon tax increase went into effect in Alberta along with three other provinces today, April 1, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has fielded calls from opponents to pause the increase due to affordability concerns.

