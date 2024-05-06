Alberta's government says these eight jobs are in highest demand

If you’re considering a new career, check out some of Alberta’s highest in-demand jobs.

Finding your career path can sometimes feel a little overwhelming, especially if there seem to be few vacancies in that field. Thankfully, the provincial government keeps track of which industries are looking to expand their workforce.

Every three years, the Alberta government publishes a short-term employment forecast, evaluating over 500 occupations and categorizing them into four demand categories: high, moderately high, medium, and low demand.

The forecast helps employers and industries develop strategic workforce plans and supports educational institutions in developing programs that are more responsive to labour market demands.

You might also like: Sizzling and searing: Alberta's summer forecast is out and it's HOT

RCMP has several job openings and some roles pay over $100K

Uber Eats just landed in Banff as well as a ton of other Alberta spots

For 2023-2025, the province identified five occupations as being the highest in demand:

Veterinarians

Audiologists and speech-language pathologists

Physiotherapists

Nurse practitioners

Medical laboratory assistants and related technical occupations

Pharmacy technical assistants and pharmacy assistants

Food service supervisors

Tilesetters

Various careers in health, natural and applied sciences, as well as sales and service occupations account for most disciplines in the high-demand and moderately high-demand jobs.

Most occupations in Alberta fall into the medium or low-demand category. The medium demand category contains a number of trades and transport occupations, as well as some in sales and service.

Occupations in manufacturing and utilities made up 228 of all the careers listed in low demand.

So, there you have it! If you’re looking to secure a new job, pick something in hot demand and make that career move you’ll thrive in.

While you’re at it, check out some of these fantastic jobs hiring around Calgary and Edmonton right now.