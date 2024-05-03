It’s welcome news for residents and visitors of one iconic Alberta town: Uber Eats has announced that it will now be available in Banff.

The delivery app has finally launched its service in the bustling mountain town alongside other places in Alberta including Cochrane, Cold Lake, High River, Lacombe, Wetaskiwin, Hinton, Whitecourt, Olds, and Bonnyville.

Residents and visitors can have everything from food from their favourite restaurants to groceries, alcohol, pet supplies, and everyday essentials delivered straight to their door.

The move is part of Uber Eats’ rapid expansion across Canada. The service is now available in 300 communities.

To celebrate the launch, for a limited time, Banff, Cochrane, Cold Lake, High River, Lacombe, Wetaskiwin, Hinton, Whitecourt, Olds, and Bonnyville residents can order with no delivery fees.

The expansion comes after the company landed in numerous other towns in Alberta, including Canmore and Okotoks.

The next time you are visiting Banff for some of its dazzling sites, you can also get some great dishes from its bucket-list worthy restaurants delivered right to your door with Uber Eats, too. A total win!

With files from Charlie Hart