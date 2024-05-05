RCMP has several job openings and some roles pay over $100K

Interested in a career in law enforcement? RCMP currently has several job openings across Canada, and they’re hiring civilians.

The federal and national police service is looking to fill several positions in various fields. The RCMP is looking for people with experience in administrative support, IT, and records management.

Check out the following job openings to see if you qualify. You can also check here for other positions within the agency.

Location: Ottawa, Ontario

Salary: $50,821 to $54,857

Deadline: June 19

Requirements: Two years of secondary school or employer-approved alternative, degree equivalency, and experience providing client services

Description: This role involves ensuring the accurate identification, protection, and management of the RCMP’s information resources, including physical and electronic records. Additionally, you’ll manage inquiries, fulfill client requests, and potentially collaborate with other RCMP record resources across the country and federal government departments.

Location: Alberta (various locations)

Salary: $83,961 to $102,763

Deadline: September 24

Requirements: Relevant experience and degree in computer science, information technology, information management or related field

Description: Qualified candidates will be required to provide a wide range of IT support. You’ll assist with electronics, communications infrastructure, and equipment, such as vehicular-based equipment like mobile workstations, in-car video systems, cellular phones, and data modems.

Location: Montréal Island, Québec

Salary: Intermediate Intelligence Analyst $80,405$ to $93,050, Senior Intelligence Analyst $96,131 to $110,646

Deadline: May 14

Requirements: Experience in intelligence analysis and a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution

Description: In this role, you’ll collect, evaluate, and analyze information to detect criminal trends and patterns and help shape operational priorities and resource allocation. You’ll assist in criminal investigations, assess information, and provide tactical, operational and strategic analysis for judicial purposes, including the possibility of testifying as a witness in court.

Location: Surrey, BC

Salary: $55,955 to $60,399

Deadline: June 20

Requirements: Completion of two years of secondary school or a combination of education, training, and/or experience; ability to lift up to 23kg

Description: In this role, you’ll provide administrative and financial support services. You’ll also need experience providing court-related or legal administrative support services. You’ll also use systems such as SAP or TEAM and human resources management systems such as PeopleSoft or HRMIS.