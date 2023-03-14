Heritage Park Ghost Tours return for another scary spring this week (PHOTOS)

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Heritage Park Ghost Tours are back to haunt the people of Calgary again this weekend, proving scary season isn’t just for October.

Every Wednesday, as darkness falls on Heritage Park, the ghosts and spirits come out for a scary night.

Heritage Park is the perfect spot for a scary night out as you can experience what is in the walls of Shepard Station.

Shepard Station was donated to Heritage Park by the CPR in 1970 and has remained a fixture of the Historical Village ever since.

Built in 1910 by the CPR in Shepard, Alberta, the station was one of many built in western Canada that saw new immigrants pass through its doors, signifying an end to a long journey and the start of a new life.

This tour gives you the rare chance to walk through Shepard Station after hours, but you’ll have to deal with some scares along the way.

You’ll hear stories on the tour of otherworldly encounters and learn about the history of Calgary at Heritage Park that will send shivers up your spine.

Each ghost tour is 90 minutes long. Due to the scary nature of the tour, it is only for people 16 years old and older. The meet-up spot is in the Engineered Air Plaza in Heritage Town Square, located in front of the Gasoline Alley Museum.

All tickets to Calgary ghost tours come with a 10% discount to the Selkirk, so head down there early for dinner before you head out for your night of fright.

Heritage Park Ghost Tours

When: Wednesdays from March 15 to April 19

Time: 7 to 8:30 pm

Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Cost: $23.95