"Tired of being quiet": Calgary radio host voices support for trucker convoy (VIDEO)

A Calgary radio personality visited the “Freedom Convoy” in Ottawa and has voiced her support for the movement.

Heather Prosak, a morning show host at XL 103 Calgary, held an Instagram Live video on Wednesday that shows her walking near the Parliament in Ottawa and calling the trucker convoy “really beautiful.”

“So I’m a little nervous about doing this, but I’m gonna do it,” Prosak starts, “because I feel like I should. And I might get a little teary.”

“I’ve been very quiet,” shares Prosak, “over these last two years. It’s been hard, right? Man. The information overload.”

The radio host says in the video that she’s had a week off, and no one knows where she is, “which is normally the way it works. It’s been awesome, had some downtime.”

The Calgarian then reveals that she’s been in Ottawa since Sunday.

“I decided to come to the convoy for myself,” she says, “I decided to check it out myself. Because I can trust my eyes, but I can’t necessarily trust the information around me.”

“I haven’t been this happy in two years,” Prosak says about her visit to the country’s capital city.

“These people are incredible,” Prosak says. “Unless you see it for yourself, you are not going to understand.”

“Freedom is written everywhere,” she continues. “Segregation is wrong. And it’s not about the vaccine. It really isn’t.”

Prosak switches the camera around to share her view of the demonstration: “It’s beautiful.”

She mentions the truckers, saying “I get up every morning, and I go for a walk. And I go up and check to see if the truckers are awake, and if they are I go up to them and I say, ‘How are you this morning?’ and they’re like, ‘We’re great. We’re holding the line.'”

Prosak also gives a shoutout to the police, noting that they’ve been “so lovely.” “Thank you to the police officers everywhere,” she adds.

The radio host says that part of the reason behind her Instagram Live video was that she “just needed to be a little more free” with how she felt.

“I was tired of being quiet about everything, and holding a line that I didn’t know what I was holding it for,” Prosak continues. “Because if I started talking about, you know, whatever topics in radio we love to talk about that make you forget about what’s going on in the world – and normally I’m all about that, I think positive is good. But this is positive.”

“I’m a program director of a radio station and they’ve been wonderful. And they don’t know I’m here,” she pauses. “They do now, I guess.”

Instagram users voice support for Prosak, comments things such as “Your authenticity is beautiful. It cannot be hidden. Thank you for sharing this video. Peace and love to you,” “Love you!! I’m happy that you followed your heart,” “While not exactly standing in unison with you on this one, I admire your convictions. I’ve always held you in high regard and this changes nothing. I’m also amazed we could hear you as I’ve been led to believe it was constant truck horns 24/7,” and “So proud of you for going out on your own to see for yourself and sharing your view!”

Previously, Prosak shared the “Freedom Convoy” GoFundMe page on Twitter, writing “An interesting time but it won’t be small.”

A massive number of truckers will be driving across Canada this week.

Read what they are doing here from them. #truckersforfreedom An interesting time but it won’t be small https://t.co/8p9HokQagR — Heather Prosak (@HeatherProsak) January 23, 2022

GoFundMe has since removed the fundraiser from its website for “violating terms of service,” and a new fundraiser in support of the protests has been started on Christian crowdfunding site GiveSendGo.

Daily Hive has reached out to Stingray Radio — which owns XL 103 — for comment, and will update the story when new information is available.

Longtime Vancouver radio host Kid Carson also made waves this week after speaking out about the trucker protests, vaccine mandates, and the media in Canada on air.

“If you think the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa is a racist movement, you have been tricked,” Carson said. “You have been fooled. Ya know? What we need to realize is that it takes real eyes to recognize real lies. This isn’t about race, or health, or Nazi flag, or masks. It’s about trying to keep our children off a digital ID that will control every aspect of their lives. That can be switched off at anytime.”

Steve Jones, Senior Vice President of Brands and Content with Stingray Radio in Toronto, has since told Daily Hive that there has been a decision between Carson and Z95.3 to “mutually part ways.”